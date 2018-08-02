SLCPD does a ‘Lip Sync Challenge’ to Miley Cyrus with donuts

SALT LAKE CITY — They owned the joke about cops and donuts in their contribution to a nationwide lip sync challenge between police departments.

Salt Lake City police released this video on Thursday, giving a sometimes-emotional tribute to Banbury Cross donuts set to Miley Cyrus’ hit “Wrecking Ball.” Officers rode a tire swing made to look like a donut.

Across the nation, police agencies have crafted sometimes elaborate videos with officers and staff lip synching to pop song hits. SLCPD challenged its colleagues at Cottonwood Heights, Sandy and Unified Police to keep their own videos going.

Watch the video here: