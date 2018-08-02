× Patterson Air Force Base says there was no active shooter

By Eric Levenson, CNN

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said there was no active shooter incident at the Dayton, Ohio, military base on Thursday, adding that base personnel are safe.

“There was no real world active shooter incident on Wright-Patterson AFB and base personnel remain safe,” the base said on Twitter.

Earlier, the base said security forces and the fire department responded to a “reported active shooter incident” at 12:40 p.m. and that base personnel were directed to shelter in place until it was investigated. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also said it was responding to the scene.

The base said the scare began during a normal, scheduled exercised that included an active shooter scenario. However, someone called 911, believing there was an actual dangerous incident at the base.

That call caused security forces to begin a systematic sweep and clearing of the hospital. In an attempt to breach a locked door, a security force member discharged his firearm to open the door and continue the sweep, the base said. The scene has been declared safe.

“Our base first responders are trained to quickly assess situations and take necessary action,” the base said. “They responded with the level of professionalism and urgency required.”