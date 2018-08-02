× Mudslide forces road closure on SR-12 in Garfield Co.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — A mudslide forced the closure of both directions of SR-12 in Garfield County’s Red Canyon Thursday.

According to a tweet from the National Weather Service, the Red Canyon Visitor Center reported half of their parking lot after 1 to 1.25 inches of rain fell in 45 minutes.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported debris blocked part of SR-12 near mile post 2, about 11 miles west of Bryce Canyon City.