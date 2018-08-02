× Suspect in custody after police say he robbed Uber driver, barricaded himself in hotel room in South Salt Lake

UPDATE: Police confirmed shortly after noon the stand off has ended and the suspect is in custody.

No further updates were immediately available.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police in South Salt Lake have responded to a suspect who they say barricaded himself inside a hotel room after robbing an Uber driver while wielding a stun gun Thursday morning.

Gary Keller, a spokesman for South Salt Lake Police, says things began when an Uber driver went to pick up a passenger at the Ramada Inn at 2455 South State Street.

The Uber driver tells Fox 13 News the man told him that he would give him an extra tip if he came up to the man’s room to help with some luggage. Instead, the man threatened him with a stun gun and demanded cash.

The Uber driver turned over his cell phone but did not have cash.

“He looked down at my phone and that’s when survival mode kicked in,” Lansing Reaveley, the Uber driver, said. “I stood up, and I knew the door was locked because I heard him lock it, unlocked it, opened the door and took off. And he’s like, I’m going to kill you, bro. And, I just ran downstairs.”

Reaveley called police after escaping. Dispatchers said they received the call around 9:20 a.m.

Keller said the suspect is locked inside his room and is not coming out. Police are currently on scene, and as of about 10:15 a.m. the suspect remained barricaded in the room.

