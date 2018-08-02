Have a chronic illness? Get a free gift for living well

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you or someone you know deal with the pain and inconvenience of chronic illness, you know how difficult and lonely life can be.

That's why the Davis County Health Department is offering a new workshop that can totally turn life around!

Davis County Health Department's Community Health Educator, Priscilla Angulo, stopped by to tell us about Living Well with Chronic Conditions: A 6-week workshop that provides sufferers with ideas, resources and support for those dealing with any kind of regular illness.

Attendees meet for two and a half hours each week to learn ways to improve their lives and also to share stories and receive support from fellow attendees. Family members and caregivers are also welcome to attend. Everyone will take home a Health Toolbox full of strategies, as well as a Chronic Conditions book and relaxation CD.

These free workshops happen all over the state at varying times, so make sure to visit livingwell.utah.gov to find one near you.

It is possible to stop surviving, and start thriving! This 6 weeks will show you how.