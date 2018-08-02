Getting rid of common Utah pests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michael Caron from USU Extension Horticulture teaches us how to get rid of two types of pests that are getting into our homes and ruining our lawns. The elm seed bug is a red and black bug that feeds on elm seed trees. Michael suggests sealing the cracks in your windows and spraying your lawn to help prevent them from entering your home. If they do make their way inside, the easiest way to get rid of them is to vacuum them up.

The other pest affecting a lot of Utahans is the sod webworm. It looks like a moth and eats your lawn. If you notice your lawn turning brown and thinning and see moths rise up when you mow, you'll want to head to your local garden center and look for a product that treats grubs in lawns. For more information on getting rid of pests and all things garden, visit garden.usu.edu.