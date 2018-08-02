Curious about home brewing? Here is how to get started

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Curious about home brewing? Cody McKendrick from Salt Lake Brew Supply is teaching us how to brew our own beer at home - and you don't need a lot of space to do it. You can make any beer style as good as anything you can buy in the store. Brewing takes about 3-4 hours and most beers are ready to drink in 3-6 weeks. Go to saltcitybrewsupply.com for more information.