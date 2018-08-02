Couple follows health department’s ‘awful’ advice, visits landfill for first date

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Salt Lake County Health Department admits its ideas for dates around the Salt Lake Valley are “awful,” but one couple took one of their ideas and ran with it… all the way to a local landfill.

It started with a July 30 Reddit post asking for date ideas in the Salt Lake area. The health department listed six less-than-romantic ideas, including one urging people to properly dispose of hazardous waste. (Scroll to the bottom of this article for the full list.)

“Collect Household Hazardous Waste from your or your date’s home and dispose of it at the Salt Lake Valley Landfill or the Trans-Jordan Landfill,” the third item on the list said.

The health department reposted their list to Twitter, where it caught the attention of Jessica Preece, a self-described political scientist.

“Okay, who wants to join forces to become the attractive Properly Dispose of Toxic Waste Poster Couple? All you have to do is show up. I will provide the toxic waste. Once in a lifetime opportunity, my dudes!,” Preece tweeted Monday afternoon.

The health department vowed to document the date if Preece found someone to go with her.

“Hey, @saltlakehealth, I HAVE A DUMP DATE!!! We’ll be rolling on over to the Trans-Jordan Landfill on Wednesday just before closing with some toxic waste to properly dispose. Now what to wear, what to wear..,” Preece tweeted about an hour later.

On Thursday, the health department posted photographic proof of Preece’s date. (See gallery above.)

According to the health department, Preece and her date also went out for a nice southern-style dinner.

Full list of date ideas:

Request a vital record (birth/death certificate) from one of Salt Lake County Health Department’s vital records offices.

Go to the Salt Lake County Health Department STD office and get tested for STDs.

Collect Household Hazardous Waste from your or your date’s home and dispose of it at the Salt Lake Valley Landfill or the Trans-Jordan Landfill.

Make sure you are up-to-date on your immunizations and schedule and appointment at a Salt Lake County Health Department immunizations office.

Bicycle around town and report “rolling coal” vehicles to the Salt Lake County Health Department.

Sit down and read about the Salt Lake County Health Department’s history from the SLCoHD website.

Hope this helps.

– Salt Lake County Health Department