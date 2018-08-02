Back-to-school shopping: You’ll never guess what trend is back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you remember the neon colors of your favorite Maui shirt from back in the day? Well, you should definitely dig it out of your pajama drawer, pair it with some pegged jeans and bright white Pumas and you are totally on-trend for Fall!

Stylist Jordan Kaufman ( instagram: JordanStyles398 ) dropped by to show us fashion trends for students from elementary school through college.

Kaufman says bust out the old Maui shirt (or better yet, buy a new one!) because showcasing old-school brand names is one of the biggest trends this year for all ages and genders. Comfort is also in for people across the board: Sneakers, hoodies, and baseball caps are A-OK.

Everyone can also partake of Fall's soft color palette of olive, mustard, browns and rose pink.

You'll also see camo-print and floral patterns this Fall.

Kaufman stresses that the biggest fashion trend is quality. "Anything is in style. You can pretty much wear whatever you want, as long as it's a quality product."