7-Eleven clerk injured while trying to stop beer theft in Draper

DRAPER, Utah -- What started out as a simple plan to steal a couple of cases of beer, quickly turned into an aggravated robbery.

Draper police say three young men walked into a 7-Eleven on Lone Peak Parkway around midnight Tuesday evening.

"One of the individuals went to the clerk to purchase items, two of the others made their way over to the beer locker and selected some beer," said Sergeant Scott Adams with Draper City Police.

He said as the men tried to sneak out with the beer, the clerk saw them and tried going after them.

"We found there was a little scuffle, and the three were able to get into a car that was waiting," Sergeant Adams said.

In the process of backing up, police say the men knocked the clerk over with their car. Thankfully, he only suffered minor injuries, but police say the act escalated the charges from simple theft to aggravated robbery.

"Jumping the counter is above and beyond,” said Chris Lambson, a customer. "Just let it go. It's not worth it. I know if I'm getting a minimum wage paying job, I'm putting in a minimum wage effort."

It's a sentiment that police are echoing as well. They say the men were driving a 4-door black colored sedan. They ask anyone with information to reach out.