Total Health and Fitness: tracking your BMI is not enough

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Johns is a certified nutritionist with Total Health and Fitness and he says that your BMI score is not always telling of your overall health. A blog post on Total Health and Fitnesses website they say that conventional BMI tests have a hard time distinguishing fat from muscle mass and bone density. At Total Health and Fitness, they use methods that take an overall snapshot of a persons health and help them tailor diet and exercise to their bodies needs. If you would like to read more about this on their blog CLICK HERE. For more information about Total Health and Fitness CLICK HERE.