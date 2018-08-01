David Johns is a certified nutritionist with Total Health and Fitness and he says that your BMI score is not always telling of your overall health. A blog post on Total Health and Fitnesses website they say that conventional BMI tests have a hard time distinguishing fat from muscle mass and bone density. At Total Health and Fitness, they use methods that take an overall snapshot of a persons health and help them tailor diet and exercise to their bodies needs. If you would like to read more about this on their blog CLICK HERE. For more information about Total Health and Fitness CLICK HERE.
Total Health and Fitness: tracking your BMI is not enough
-
Total Health and Fitness show us how to change your diet without going hungry
-
Learn healthy food habits from Total Health and Fitness
-
Health alert issued for salads, wraps from Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens due to parasite concern
-
Big Budah’s blog: Working hard and finding time for family
-
Fit over 40: strengthen your core
-
-
Fit over 40: Reaching your goals
-
Trump administration makes it easier to buy alternative to Obamacare
-
Meet the winners of the Total Health and Fitness giveaway
-
Way to get families out of the house and exercising
-
Rethinking retirement living with Summit Vista
-
-
Essential Oils 101
-
Suicide is a bigger problem in Utah than in most states, and celebrity deaths make it worse
-
WHO classifies ‘gaming disorder’ as mental health condition