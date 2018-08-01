× Teen accused of bringing bomb to Utah school pleads not guilty during initial court appearances

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A teenager accused of bringing a homemade bomb to Pine View High School earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

St. George News reports that 16-year-old Martin Farnsworth, who is being tried as an an adult in the case, made the plea Wednesday during a short arraignment hearing.

Deputy Washington County Attorney Angela Adams told St. George News the plea was “procedural”, saying it was entered so the teen reserves his rights so the court process can proceed.

“This either allows us to resolve it or go to trial,” Adams said, adding that whether Farnsworth will plead guilty or not guilty to his charges if the case goes to trial depends on whether the case can be resolved without a trial.

