× SR-39 closed near Ogden Canyon due to grass fire

OGDEN, Utah — State Route 39 is closed in both directions near the mouth of Ogden Canyon due to a grass fire.

The Utah Department of Transportation states the fire is affecting the roadway near mile marker 9 on SR-39, which is near the mouth of Ogden Canyon.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire around 12:30 p.m.

Weber County Dispatchers confirm a grass fire is the cause of the closure and they say no structures are threatened at this time.

Details about the size and cause of the fire were not immediately available.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.