Police seek help locating missing teen last seen in Fort Duchesne

FORT DUCHESNE, Utah — Law enforcement is asking the public for help as they search for a missing teenage girl who was last seen Monday in Fort Duchesne.

According to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the BIA Police Department in Fort Duchesne and the FBI are looking for 17-year-old Maris Sireech.

Police provided a recent photo of the teen, who stands about 5-feet tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown hair with red streaks and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Authorities say Sireech may be in the Roosevelt, Fort Duchesne or Vernal areas. She was last seen Monday at her family’s home in Fort Duchesne.

Anyone who sees the teen is asked to call the BIA Police Department in Fort Duchesne at 435-722-2012.