Police say woman who refused to leave Provo hospital threatened to blow up building if forced to go

PROVO, Utah — A woman faces several charges after police say she refused to leave a hospital and threatened to blow up the building when told she had to go.

According to booking records, police responded to Utah Valley Hospital Tuesday on report of a disorderly female who was refusing to leave.

Police say a social worker had already given Zoe Snow multiple options that included a calling a cab, and security had informed her she was trespassing at that point and needed to leave.

The woman refused to leave “and said that if we forced her to leave she was going to blow up the building”, police wrote.

Police escorted Snow outside but said along the way she ignored directions and sat down in the middle of the parking lot and lit a cigarette. Police began moving the woman’s belongings while security grabbed the woman, who began flailing.

An officer says that as he assisted hospital security in restraining the woman, Snow kicked him in the chest and “continued to resist as much as possible until she was handcuffed.”

Snow was booked into the Utah County Jail and faces charges of resisting arrests, criminal trespass, commercial obstruction, assault on a police officer and threat of terrorism.