Lone Peak Police apprehend ‘dummy’, hope to find accomplices

ALPINE, Utah — Police in Alpine took a dummy into custody this week, but they made sure to make it clear the moniker isn’t an insult.

According to Lone Peak Police, officers in Alpine were dispatched to a dummy in the middle of the road.

“…(No, I’m not being mean by calling someone a “dummy,” it was an actually dummy),” Police wrote Tuesday. “Juveniles were placing a ‘dummy'(Lets call him Fred(No offense to any Fred’s out there) in the middle of the road and then hiding in wait to watch the reactions of people driving upon it.”

Officers say that while this may seem funny to the juveniles involved, the driver who happened across “Fred” was not amused.

Police secured the errant manikin and say they hope the owners will come to collect it.

“Officers arrived and took Fred into custody,” police stated. “He’s now being used to prank fellow co-workers at the PD. ;-) Obviously if anyone wants to claim Fred, you can come to the PD and get him and have a chat with us.”

Police also posted a mug shot of “Fred”.