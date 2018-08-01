× I-80 closures in Parleys Canyon extended at least one night

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation is extending overnight closures on I-80 in Parleys Canyon, and westbound lanes will close again Wednesday night.

The agency confirmed the extension of the closures early Wednesday morning.

Westbound I-80 was closed overnight and crews had previously expected to close eastbound lanes Wednesday night into Thursday morning for the next phase of the project. However, UDOT Spokesman John Gleason said they will need to close westbound lanes for at least one more night.

Westbound lanes will now close between mile posts 135 and 142 from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

The scheduled closure of eastbound lanes in the same area will be pushed back at least one day and will go from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

UDOT says drivers should use I-84 through Ogden or US-40 and US-189 through Provo Canyon as alternate routes during the closures, which UDOT says could add up to 90 minutes of drive time for those traveling between Salt Lake City and Park City.

The closures will allow crews to place beams for a new wildlife overpass, which UDOT says will improve safety for both drivers and wildlife by reducing the potential for collisions. The completed wildlife bridge will be 330 feet long and 48 feet wide.