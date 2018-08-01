Help Cyprus Credit Union feed Utah

Cyprus Credit Union's employees for over 8 years have been volunteering monthly at the Utah Food Bank because they know that 1 in 6 of Utah's children is facing hunger daily. Now they want your help to make sure that no one in Utah goes without food. From now until September 30th, you can donate canned goods or cash at anyone of Cyprus' 18 branches. To find one near you click here. For more information on the Utah Food Bank Click Here.
