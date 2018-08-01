× County offers tax break for flooded Dammeron Valley homes

ST. GEORGE — Residents in Dammeron Valley, an unincorporated community in Washington County, could be getting a tax break if their home was affected by the flash floods last month, St. George News reports.

A severe rainstorm on July 12 caused flash flooding that tore through the streets of Dammeron Valley, washed out driveways and filled some basements and backyards with mud.

After the floods, Dammeron Valley Fire Chief Kevin Dye estimated half of the 400 properties in Dammeron Valley were affected by the flooding.

The property tax adjustments offered by the Washington County Commission will be for residents whose homes sustained 30 percent or more loss in value due to the natural disaster.

Those who feel that they qualify are asked to call the Washington County Assessor’s Office at 435-634-5703.

