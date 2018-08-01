× Climbing routes closed for falcon nesting season re-open in Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Most climbing routes in Zion National Park on cliffs used by nesting peregrine falcons have re-opened for the fall.

Several climbing routes were closed earlier this year in order to protect the nesting areas of peregrine falcons.

As of August 1, the following routes are open again according to the park: “The East Temple, Mount Isaac (in Court of the Patriarchs), Tunnel Wall, Mount Kinesava, Mount Spry, The Streaked Wall, and the Middle Fork of Taylor Creek.”

The Angels Landing climbing route will remain closed due to a trail closure at Refrigerator Canyon.

Park biologists have been monitoring nesting activity within five territories occupied by adult pairs. Four juveniles successfully fledged this season—two on the Tunnel Wall and two on Angels Landing.

Peregrine falcons nest in Zion National Park each spring and summer, and the park says they are amazing fliers who often catch birds and sometimes bats in mid-air. The birds nest on high cliff faces.

Peregrine falcons were on the endangered species list from 1970 to 1999.

“Zion National Park thanks the climbing community for their cooperation through the 2018 breeding season and appreciates their assistance with protecting the Park’s wildlife resources,” the press release from the park stated.

Zion also reminded climbers of trail closures on West Rim Trail, Upper Emerald Pools Trail, and Kayenta Trail and say those trails are not available as exit routes.