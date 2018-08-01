× Amazon begins job fair, ready to hire workers on the spot

SALT LAKE CITY — Few employers can enter a new city and immediately hire well over a thousand people, but that’s exactly what Amazon is doing in Salt Lake City.

With their giant new warehouse, officially called a distribution center, Amazon will employ as many as three thousand Utahns, and they plan to hire about 1,500 in the next two weeks or so.

On Wednesday, they opened a job fair at Vivint Smart Home Arena, interviewing people on the spot.

“They get a job offer today going out the door,” said John Gianni, Senior Team Lead on the hiring effort.

The only job amazon listed on it’s jobs website in Salt Lake City is for “warehouse fulfillment associates.” The site says the job pays $12.50 an hour or more and involves working with the robotic system that locates and ships packages to customers.

The site says part time and full time jobs are available, and says that for full time employees, they offer paid maternity leave, flexible hours for parents, and tuition payment for workers seeking degrees and training in in-demand fields.