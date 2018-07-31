× Zion National Park reminds visitors to be safe after two ‘major technical rescues’

SPRINGDALE, Utah – Zion National Park officials reminded visitors to come to the park prepared for their trips after two search and rescue operations took place in the same area over the course of 24 hours.

According to a news release made by the National Park Service (NPS), both incidents occurred in the Left Fork of North Creek in a popular route known as “The Subway.”

NPS stated that one group that had to be rescued disregarded and “mocked” a park ranger’s advice when they picked up their permit to go to “The Subway.” The ranger recommended that the group bring a rope and multiple harnesses for a rappel, but the group did not take his recommendations.

As a result, an individual in the group landed from a jump badly, and had to be taken to the hospital via medical helicopter Monday, NPS said.

The press release stated that in the same area on Sunday, a group wore inappropriate footwear, and became lost numerous times while hiking, forcing them to stay the night in a canyon. At some point, the group tried to climb a cliff, but couldn’t, and set off an emergency beacon due to heat exhaustion. The group was found by rangers and received assistance getting to the trailhead.

“Visitors need to take their safety seriously and act responsibly,” said Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. “Park Rangers are here to advise and assist visitors planning challenging trips in the backcountry, but ultimately preparations and proper equipment is the visitor’s responsibility. Please prepare carefully and plan ahead for unexpected events that might occur in this wonderful, but at times, unforgiving landscape.”