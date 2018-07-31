Trump crosses the ‘swamp’ in Utah artist’s new painting

PROVO, Utah — Utah artist Jon McNaughton’s latest painting sees President Donald Trump crossing a figurative swamp in Washington D.C.

In the painting, Trump shares a boat with Nikki Haley, James Mattis, Ben Carson, Jeff Sessions, Mike Pence, Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo, Sarah Sanders, Ivanka Trump, John Bolton, Kellyanne Conway and John Kelly.

The figures in the painting are mostly shown in the same positions as the figures in “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” an 1851 painting by Emanuel Leutze.

During the 2016 election season, Trump often pledged to “drain the swamp,” a metaphor used in describing his plans to improve the federal government.

Earlier this year, McNaughton received mixed reactions with his painting of Trump standing on a football field, holding a trampled flag.