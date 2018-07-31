The Utah Humane Society holds their first ever “Bark at the Moon” festival & dog walk

The Utah Humane Society is hosting their first ever "Bark at the Moon" festival and dog walk. The event is being held August 17th at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley. The festival kicks off at 4 pm with a beer garden, food trucks, dog and kid zones, plus vendors galore. Be sure to bring you best glow in the dark gear. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $15 for kids. For more information click here.
