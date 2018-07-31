Table X Recipe: Italian sausage ragù with garganelli pasta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nick Mike and David from Table X share their recipe for Italian sausage ragù with garganelli pasta.

Yield = 2 Quarts

Ingredients Amounts

Ragu:

Italian Sausage 400g

Onion, Sliced 500g (2 large onions)

Garlic, Sliced 18g ( 1/2 head)

Carrot,Grated 150g

Oregano Leaves 10g

Bay Leaf 1ea

Red Wine 180g

Pork or Chicken Stock 2qt

Veg oil as needed

Salt as needed

Method For Ragù:

Render the sausage in vegetable oil until the sausage begins to color and separate into clumps. Add the onion, carrot & garlic and sauté until the onions are translucent, about 5 min. Turn up the heat and reduce any residual liquid that may have leached out of the onions while sweating. Add oregano and bay leaf and deglaze with red wine. Reduce red wine by about half. Add pork stock and cook over medium heat and reduce the stock by about half, or until the onion-sausage mixture and stock are at about equal parts. Season with salt and cool in an ice bath. When ready to serve, heat the ragù in a small sauce pot. Bring a pot of water to a rolling boil and season with salt. Cook the garganelli for 3 minutes or until al dente. Strain the pasta and mix with the ragù. Feel free to add any seasonal vegetable or herbs to the pasta before serving.

Pasta Dough:

00 Flour 720g

Whole Eggs 296g

Egg Yolk 200g

Kosher Salt 10g

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 14g

Method for Garganelli Pasta:

Use the well method; mound the flour up into a pile and make a well inside the center of the mound of flour. Add the wet ingredients and salt to the well and mix with a fork, bringing together the dough. Let rest 10-15 mins. After resting kneed the dough for 5 mins. Let rest 10-15 mins. After the second rest kneed for 5 mins. Let rest 5-10 minutes. Divide dough into 4 equal pieces. Roll out the pasta dough through a pasta machine to the number 6 thickness. Cut the sheets into 1/2 x 1/2 inch squares. Using a gnocchi board roll the squares over themselves to form a hollow cylinder shaped pasta. Set the garganelli on a floured sheet trey and allow to slightly dry before cooking. Cook the pasta in boiling salted water for 3 minutes or until al dente.

