Student officer injured during SWAT training in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A student officer was injured during a training exercise as part of a SWAT course in Ogden Monday.

According to a press release from the Ogden Police Department, the incident occurred “during the conduct of specialty breaching training as a part of Ogden Metro SWAT’s Basic SWAT Course.”

While police did not offer specific details about the exercise, breaching refers to forcing entry and can involve the use of mechanical tools like a battering ram, ballistic tools like a firearm, or a controlled explosion.

The student officer was injured during a “practical exercise”, and police say that while the injuries are not life-threatening the officer was taken to a hospital via medical helicopter as a precaution.

Ogden Police say they are conducting a post-incident investigation in conjunction with assisting agencies.

No further details about the incident or the specific nature of the injuries were available. The identity of the injured officer was not released.