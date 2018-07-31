Emily Bea, a local indie/pop singer/songwriter, performes "Mr. Jones" from her album "Bench for two". For more information on Emily, visit Emilybea.com
Singer Emily Bea performs “Mr. Jones”
-
Frontier Airlines passenger reportedly gropes woman, then urinates on seat in front of him
-
Hiker who died in Logan Canyon identified, police say he fell while trying to clean up trail
-
15-year-old accused of sexually assaulting 50-year-old faces victim in court
-
Four arrested after 15-year-old found living with barn animals, eating twigs and grass
-
California wildfire claims lives of great-grandmother, two children and firefighters
-
-
Singer Chris Brown arrested in Florida
-
Demi Lovato 911 call: ‘No sirens please’
-
Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent heroin overdose, TMZ reports
-
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged
-
Video shows St. George officer using stun gun on aggressive German shepherd
-
-
$100 million lawsuit accuses Ed Sheeran of copying Marvin Gaye song
-
Will voters bench the judge who gave a 6-month sentence in Brock Turner sexual assault case?
-
Family rushes to find missing children, great-grandmother as deadly Northern California wildfire grows