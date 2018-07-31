× Salt Lake County Health Department delivers unique date ideas to student in need

SALT LAKE CITY — A student who turned to Reddit for advice on a first date got some unique tips from the Salt Lake County Health Department.

User SaltySkoldier posted to the Salt Lake City subreddit Monday asking users for date ideas, saying he didn’t want do the basic hike or outing to a park.

The top-voted reply as of Tuesday is a list of suggestions offered by none other than the health department. See below for their suggestions.

Request a vital record (birth/death certificate) from one of Salt Lake County Health Department’s vital records offices.

Go to the Salt Lake County Health Department STD office and get tested for STDs.

Collect Household Hazardous Waste from your or your date’s home and dispose of it at the Salt Lake Valley Landfill or the Trans-Jordan Landfill.

Make sure you are up-to-date on your immunizations and schedule and appointment at a Salt Lake County Health Department immunizations office.

Bicycle around town and report “rolling coal” vehicles to the Salt Lake County Health Department.

Sit down and read about the Salt Lake County Health Department’s history from the SLCoHD website

Hope this helps.

– Salt Lake County Health Department

Edit: Also hiking is pretty fun.”

The health department is active on Reddit, and recently did an AMA—Ask Me Anything.

The health department isn’t a stranger to tongue-in-cheek interactions online. They released several images relating to a “porn vaccine” in 2017 after the Utah legislature declared pornography a public health crisis.