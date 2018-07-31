Police: man Tasered by officer after crashing stolen truck into cars outside Millcreek grocery store

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police say a man driving a stolen truck and towing a motorcycle on a trailer crashed into several vehicles in a grocery store parking lot after he fled from an officer early Tuesday morning.

Unified Police say an officer attempted to stop a truck near 4000 South and 1300 East around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The officer says the driver of the truck did not stop, so the officer followed at a distance. UPD says that officer witnessed the driver of the truck losing control and crashing into several cars parked at a Harmons near 3200 South and 1300 East.

Police say there wasn’t anyone in the parking lot at the time and no one was injured. The driver tried to flee after the crash.

“After the crash the driver of the truck fled on foot and our officer ran after him and ended up having to utilize a Taser to take him into custody,” Lt. Ken Malone of Unified PD said.

UPD said the truck the man was driving has been reported stolen.

They said he was also towing a trailer containing a motorcycle and some other items. Police are still working to determine if those items were stolen.