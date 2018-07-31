Motorcyclist critically injured after Millcreek accident

SALT LAKE CITY – A motorcyclist was critically injured Tuesday evening following a crash in Millcreek.

According to the Unified Police Department (UPD), the accident happened near 2200 E. and 3200 S.

UPD stated that the motorcycle involved in the crash was traveling westbound and a car was turning onto 3300 South from a parking lot. It was unclear if the car hit the motorcycle or if the motorcyclist hit the car.

An earlier version of this article reported that police said an individual was killed in the accident. Police later said the person was not killed but was critically injured.