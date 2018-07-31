× Middle Canyon Fire 56 percent contained

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A human-caused fire in Tooele County is now 56 percent contained, and its cause remains under investigation.

The Middle Canyon Fire started on Thursday, July 26 and has burned 171 acres, according to Utah Fire Info.

On Monday, crews at the scene worked to increase containment and put out small “spot fire” that burned about a tenth of an acre outside of the Middle Canyon Fire perimeter.

“There are also a few areas within the fire perimeter that are burning with some visible smoke. These signs of smoke should not be alarming,” a news release from Utah Fire Info said.

A helicopter, six engines, one hotshot crew and two hand crews remain at the Middle Canyon Fire.

Anyone with information on the cause of the Middle Canyon Fire is urged to contact the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office at 435-882-5600.