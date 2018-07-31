× Los Angeles PD releases video of shooting that left suspect and hostage dead by police gunfire

Just over a week after LAPD officers fatally shot an assistant manager of a Silver Lake Trader Joe’s following a pursuit, authorities released video of another incident in Van Nuys in June that left a suspect and his hostage dead after being struck by police gunfire, KTLA-TV reports.

During the incident in June, police were called to a report of a man stabbing his ex-girlfriend outside Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission. Responding officers found the man, later identified as Guillermo Perez, 32, armed with a large knife and a metal folding chair, the report said.

The graphic bodycam video shows the officers yelling at the Perez several times to drop the knife. One officer later fires beanbag rounds at the suspect, who continues to hold the knife. At one point the man drops the chair, grabs a woman in the area, puts the knife against her throat and began to cut her, the video shows.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full Video