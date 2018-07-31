Link: New traffic signals installed in SLC can detect cyclists

Salt Lake City provided this list of ten intersections in which new signal detectors capable of detecting cyclists have been installed. You can read more about efforts to make SLC more bike friendly here.

· 800 East & South Temple

· 5600 West & Amelia Earhart Drive

· Main Street & South Temple Street

· Wolcott Street & 100 South

· Wiley Post Way & Wright Brothers Drive

· 200 East & 1300 South

· 400 East & 1300 South

· 300 South & 700 East

· Star Crest Drive & 700 North

· Emery Street & California Avenue