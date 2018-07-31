Fall enrollment is open for LDS Business College. They have a 21:1 student-to-teacher ratio and nearly 70% of students receive financial aid. They are more than just a business college, they offer certificates and associate degrees in areas like medical coding, cyber-security, interior design, paralegal studies, business management and digital media marketing. All graduates receive automatic admission to BYU-Idaho online to continue their education. LDS business college is one of the most affordable paths to employment in a career you will love. For more information go to ldsbc.edu or call 801-524-8100
LDS Business College offers more then just business degrees
