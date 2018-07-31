Does your lawn have brown spots and your garden starting to wilt? Michael Caron of USU Extension shares some advice on gardening in the heat without wasting a lot of water. If you would like more information from Michael and USU Extension click here.
Keeping a healthy lawn and garden in the summer heat
