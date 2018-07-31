How you can help salvage trees at Alta Ski resort

Tree Utah is hosting an event tonight July 31st, 2018 from 6 to 8 pm at Alta Ski Resort. There they will be harvesting saplings that would otherwise be killed to keep the ski run clear. If you would like to help volunteer or get more information click here.
