Hiker dies of suspected heat exposure in 'The Wave' area of Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah – A hiker died of apparent heat-related symptoms after he went missing in Kane County Monday while hiking with his son.

According to a press release made by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at approximately 7:05 p.m. Monday about a hiker who was lost near “The Wave” area of Kane County.

The caller, who was located in a motel near Kanab, Utah, told deputies that her partner, 49-year-old Christophe Pochic of Belgium and her 16-year-old son had hiked to The Wave Monday. The woman stated that she had received a call from her son, who told her he had become separated from Pochic during the hike.

The son later told officers that on the way back from The Wave, Pochic “became disoriented and wanted to go the wrong way,” the press release said.

The son told deputies he retreated to the trailhead to try to get some help and located three hikers, who helped him search for Pochic for three hours.

Kane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the trailhead, and search and rescue teams used a helicopter to aid in the search, Sheriff’s officials said.

Pochic’s body was located at approximately 9:15 p.m. by two Bureau of Land Management personnel, the press release said.

Pochic was transferred to the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City for further investigation into the cause of his death.

“Initial on scene investigation would lead investigators to believe this to be a heat related death,” the press release said.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office said that temperatures in the county have been extremely hot recently, and the slick rock areas of The Wave have been known to cause extreme, deadly heat.

“If you are going hiking in Kane County, you are encouraged to go early and finish early or find ways to protect yourself from the heat,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Take a break during the middle of the day if possible.”