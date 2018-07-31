× Here’s what you should do if you get trapped by a wildfire

By Holly Yan, CNN

Maybe there were evacuation orders that you failed to heed. Or maybe you didn’t get any warnings at all, and suddenly find yourself trapped by a fast-moving wildfire.

Either way, the choices you make when an inferno approaches could help save your life.

Here’s what experts say you should do depending on your location, courtesy of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection:

If you’re in your car:

— Stay calm and call 911.

— Park your vehicle in an area clear of vegetation.

— Close all vehicle windows and vents.

— If you have a wool blanket or jacket, cover yourself with it.

— Lie on the floor of your vehicle.

If you’re at home:

— Keep your family together and call 911.

— Fill sinks and tubs with cold water.

— Keep doors and windows closed but unlocked.

— Stay inside your house.

— Stay away from outside walls and windows.

If you’re stuck outside:

— Call 911, of course.

— Try to find a place free from vegetation, such as a ditch or depression on level ground.

— Lie face down and cover your body.