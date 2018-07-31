Help combat charity fraud targeting us military veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Utah Division of Consumer Protection and Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs joined forces Federal Trade Commission along with 50 States to combat the spread of charity fraud that is targeting U.S. Veterans and service members called Operation Donate with Honor. Below are some tips to make sure you are giving to a reputable charity.

Consumer Tips for Wise Charitable Giving

1. Don’t rely on a sympathetic sounding name to make a donation.

2. Ask for the charity’s name, website, and physical location.

3. Ask how much of any donation will go to the charitable program you want to support.

4. Check with the Utah Division of Consumer Protection to see if they are registered. You can find that by clicking here.

5. Search the charity’s name online with the word “scam” or “complaint” to see what other people say about it.

6. Check out the charity’s ratings at the Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Watch, or Charity Navigator.

7. Never pay with cash, a gift card, or by wiring money.

8. Consider paying by credit card, which is the safest option for security and tax purposes.

9. If you wish to file a complaint, go to this link with the Division of Consumer Protection click here.