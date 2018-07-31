× Goose Creek Fire burning on more than 122,000 acres in Utah and Nevada; blaze 15% contained

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A fire burning in parts of Utah and Nevada has grown to 122,916 acres and is 15 percent contained as of Tuesday.

The Goose Creek Fire is burning in the north-west corner of Utah and south east of Jackpot, Nevada. Fire officials say to date the blaze has enveloped three smaller fires: the China Jim Fire, the Wagon Box Fire and the Long Fire.

The fire was started by lightning on July 26 and as of Tuesday there are just shy of 400 personnel fighting the fire. Those personnel are supported by several helicopters and more than a dozen engines, dozers and water tenders.

The Type 1 Great Basin Incident Management Team 2 took command of the fire early Tuesday morning.

Three out buildings have been destroyed, and as of Tuesday fire crews have protections in place and are constructing contingency lines for the communities of Etna and Grouse Creek.

Fire officials say private property, grazing allotments and habitats for sage grouse and Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout are threatened.

No injuries have been reported.