× Pilot injured after plane crashes in Colorado River near Utah border

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash in the Colorado River near the Utah-Colorado border Tuesday.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado confirms they are responding to a report of a plane crash in the Colorado River near the Utah-Colorado border. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash just before 1:30 p.m.

MCSO says preliminary information indicates the 59-year-old solo pilot is conscious and breathing but suffered injuries of an unknown nature.

Police say the pilot is being assisted to safety by a passerby who happened to be rafting in the area.

The aircraft is believed to a Kitfox aircraft and is partially submerged in the river.

Search and rescue crews from Mesa County are responding along with personnel from the Lower Valley Fire Department.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.