Crews rescue motorcyclist stranded overnight in Davis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah -- A man who took a road bike up a trail in Davis County was rescued Tuesday morning after being stranded overnight.

According to authorities, Monday night the man was riding a motorcycle designed for street use on a trail not designed for motorized vehicles.

The man was able to call his brother around 9 p.m. Monday and tell him he was stuck in the area of Davis Creek and Ricks Creek before his phone battery died.

The man's family called authorities to report he was missing around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, and searchers located the man just minutes later.

A helicopter landed near the man and crews are working to get him out of the area Tuesday morning. Authorities say the man was disoriented when he was found but will not require transport to a hospital. His identity has not been released.