49th annual Kimball Arts Festival is August 3rd through the 5th

The 49th annual Kimball Arts Festival kicks off this Friday, August 3rd in Park City. Events include a gallery stroll, kids crafts, live music, and vendors. Friday is Locals' Night it is free to Summit County residents with a valid Utah driver's license.

Location

Park City Kimball Arts Festival takes place on Historic Main Street in Park City, Utah.

2018 Festival Hours

Friday, August 3th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 4th: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 5th: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

2019 Festival Dates will be August 2-4, 2019

Ticket Prices – Buy Online Early and Save

Online tickets available now.

Friday

FRIDAY FREE LOCALS’ NIGHT – Free for Summit County Residents*

Non-Summit County residents see Friday night pricing below

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Adults: $15.00 each for a three-day pass

Kids 6-17: $5.00 each for a three-day pass

Kids 5 and under: FREE