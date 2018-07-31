49th annual Kimball Arts Festival is August 3rd through the 5th

The 49th annual Kimball Arts Festival kicks off this Friday, August 3rd in Park City. Events include a gallery stroll, kids crafts, live music, and vendors. Friday is Locals' Night it is free to Summit County residents with a valid Utah driver's license.
Location
Park City Kimball Arts Festival takes place on Historic Main Street in Park City, Utah.
2018 Festival Hours
Friday, August 3th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 4th: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 5th: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
2019 Festival Dates will be August 2-4, 2019
Ticket Prices – Buy Online Early and Save
Friday
FRIDAY FREE LOCALS’ NIGHT – Free for Summit County Residents*
Non-Summit County residents see Friday night pricing below
Friday, Saturday & Sunday
Adults: $15.00 each for a three-day pass
Kids 6-17: $5.00 each for a three-day pass
Kids 5 and under: FREE