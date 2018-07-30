UDOT warns drivers to plan ahead for I-80 closures in Parleys Canyon overnight Tuesday and Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah -- Portions of I-80 will be closed overnight in Parleys Canyon Tuesday and Wednesday as steel beams for a new wildlife bridge are installed.

The Utah Department of Transportation says drivers should expect major delays both nights.

Westbound I-80 will close between mile posts 137 and 141 Tuesday at 8 p.m. and is expected to reopen Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Eastbound I-80 will close between mile posts 137 and 141 Wednesday at 8 p.m. and is set to reopen Thursday at 6 a.m.

UDOT says drivers should use I-84 through Ogden or US-40 and US-189 through Provo Canyon as alternate routes during the closures, which UDOT says could add up to 90 minutes of drive time for those traveling between Salt Lake City and Park City.

"Just try to avoid Parleys—westbound on Tuesday night, eastbound on Wednesday night—the alternate routes are going to add, if you live in Park City, they could add 90 minutes," UDOT spokesman John Gleason said.

The closures will allow crews to place beams for a new wildlife overpass, which UDOT says will improve safety for both drivers and wildlife by reducing the potential for collisions. The completed wildlife bridge will be 330 feet long and 48 feet wide.