Single mother surprised on the job with life-changing gift from the Fox 13 Dream Team

OREM, Utah -- The Fox 13 Dream Team is on a mission to change lives.

We’ve partnered with Mountain America Credit Union to help make some dreams come true for deserving Utahns.

Our latest surprise is for Amanda Larson.

Amanda is a single mother with four great kids. She currently works two jobs to support her family. This takes her away from the home seven days a week, but she still finds time to help her kids with homework, and make it to sporting events.

One of Amanda’s jobs is at the Utah Driver License Division in Orem, and that’s where her emotional surprise unfolded.

Watch the video to see how the Dream Team is helping Amanda spend some quality time with her kids, and taking a little pressure off of the hard-working mom.

If you know someone who could use a visit from the Dream Team, fill out the nomination form here.

Tell us the story of the person you are nominating as it might be told on TV, and suggest a gift that could possibly change their life.

