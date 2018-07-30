× See your password in an email to you? Utahns warned of scam

SALT LAKE CITY —Utah’s Statewide Information and Analysis Center has been receiving an increase in complaints regarding a type of scam in which the victims are blackmailed for Bitcoin.

The perpetrators begin by emailing potential victims, claiming they have gained access to their computers and recorded compromising video clips.

“It’s just your hard luck that I discovered your bad deeds. The truth is, I actually placed a malware on the adult video clips (porno) and you visited this website to have fun (you know what I mean). When you were busy watching videos, your internet browser initiated working as a Rdp (Remote desktop) with a keylogger which gave me accessibility to your display screen as well as web cam. After that, my software collected all your contacts from messenger, social networks, and email,” one such message states.

The messages include the potential victim’s correct username and password for an online account, which was “likely obtained from high profile data breaches,” such as the Exploit.In breach in 2016, the LinkedIn breach in 2016 and the MySpace breach in 2008.

According to SIAC, it is highly unlikely that the email’s sender installed malware and recorded video. The agency recommends using strong passwords and changing passwords frequently.