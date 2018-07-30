Police say Cedar City man falsely claimed he was kidnapped to get $1,500 ransom

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Police in southern Utah say a man who claimed he had been kidnapped and faced death unless a ransom of $1,500 was paid made the whole thing up as part of a scam.

According to St. George News, 57-year-old James Darrell Clark of Cedar City contacted his federal fiduciary in March and said he had been abducted by people who demanded $1,500 in order to release him.

The fiduciary had been in charge of managing Clark’s finances because the man is a military veteran. Clark continued to text the woman throughout the day, indicating he would be killed if she didn’t wire the money.

Police ultimately arrested the man for fraud in the case, click here for more from St. George News.