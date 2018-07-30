Neil Diamond sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ for crews battling wildfire in Colorado

More than 400 firefighters are battling the Lake Christine Fire near Basalt, and they got a little boost from a famous resident recently.

Neil Diamond and his wife stopped by the command post for the fire Friday night to thank firefighters in person for their efforts. See the video above for his performance and his thank you message.

According to KDVR in Denver, the Lake Christine Fire has burned more than 12,000 acres and was 45 percent contained Saturday. The fire began July 3 and two people face arson charges.