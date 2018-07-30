× Crews battle brush fire threatening structures in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah – Crews are battling a brush fire that is threatening residences in Summit County.

According to the Park City Fire District, the fire started around 2 p.m. Monday and had burned approximately 10 acres in Tollgate Canyon.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said it was working to get in touch with residents whose homes may be threatened by the fire.

Summit County Deputies are also on scene making contact with residents in the area. https://t.co/PLDiFUHKQO — Sheriff Justin (@SummitCountySO) July 30, 2018

Tollgate Canyon Road is closed to all traffic while crews work to get the fire under control.

Tollgate Canyon Rd is CLOSED at this time to all traffic @UtahWildfire @SummitCountyUT #utfire — North Summit Fire (@NorthSummitFire) July 30, 2018

Three local fire agencies are working to get the fire under control, the Park City Fire District said in a tweet.

Fox 13 has a crew on the way to the scene. Additional details will be posted as they become available.