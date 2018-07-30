Bountiful Police seek suspect in alleged theft of Boy Scout’s bike

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – Bountiful Police released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted for the alleged theft of a bicycle.

According to a post made by police, the suspect stole the bike while the owner, a Boy Scout, was working on a scouting activity inside a library.

“It would just be swell if our wonderful social media followers could tell us who he is, so we can locate him, and complete our investigation,” The Bountiful Police Department wrote.

Anyone with information on the suspect pictured can contact police at 801-298-6000, and reference case number 2018-001833.

Pictures of the suspect can be seen below: